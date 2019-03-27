A Doncaster church is calling on Doncaster mums to pause for thought about what it means to be a mother in the run up to Mother’s Day.

Sprotbrough Methodist Church is hosting the event which is open from 9.30 to 11.30am tomorrow and from 2-4pm on Saturday when visitors will be able to reflect on being a mum.

A spokesman said: “The church will be open in the week leading up to Mother's Day providing space to consider what motherhood means to each of us.

“Through video, and written word, we will provide opportunity to reflect on how many of our own experiences - the struggles and successes of being a son, daughter, mother, foster parent, adopted child, and many more circumstances- are shared with others in our community.

“We each have a unique experience, yet a shared story.”

“There will be number of ways for you to think about, and ponder upon, your own experience of motherhood (whether you are a mother or not) and an opportunity to share your story, whatever that might be.

“You are very welcome to drop-in and stay for just a few minutes or much longer during any of the times the church is open. There will be refreshments available and a warm welcome.”

The church is situated in Park Avenue, Sprotbrough.

Check out the website for more details www.sprotmethchurch.co.uk