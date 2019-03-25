Call to blockade roads, newspaper offices, airports and rail stations as Brexit anger grows

Pro-Brexit groups are calling for blockades of motorways, newspaper offices, railways stations, airports and council offices as anger over Brexit grows.

A number of ‘go-slow’ motorway protests were held across Britain over the weekend and there have previously been calls to blockade every major roundabout and junction in Britain to cause widespread disruption.

Now ardent Leave campaigners want to step up their protests with further protests – timed to coincide with demonstrations in London on Friday – the date Britain was originally scheduled to leave the EU.

Facebook group Brexit Protest and Direct Action is behind the plans and wants to paralyse the country on Friday to show its anger over delays to Brexit.

A post said: “To coincide with the London events on March 29, we are are asking members to once again organise events in your own towns and cities by way of go slows and pedestrian rallies outside public offices etc.

“Pick a route that includes town centres, major road junctions, railway stations and bus routes and plan to target where it will be most effective.”

Suggested targets included the offices of the DVLA in Swansea, passport offices, Liverpool’s Lime Street railway station, airport routes as well as docks and ports such as Dover and Felixstowe.

Protesters have also called for blockades of newspaper offices over ‘biased’ Brexit reporting, newspaper printing works, Media City in Salford, BBC and Sky offices, the Channel Tunnel, MPs constituency offices, town halls and local government offices.

The post added: “Anywhere that hits infrastructure and causes disruption in support of your democratic rights . It’s your right to peaceful protest.

“If you don’t stand, we don’t stand up as one and we will lose that right so let’s make sure we take direct action.”