Call to blockade EVERY roundabout and junction in Doncaster as part of nationwide Brexit protest 

A call has been made to block EVERY major roundabout and junction in Doncaster as part of a nationwide protest demanding Brexit.

Protesters are calling on yellow vest wearing pro-Brexit supporters to bring the country to a standstill for one hour on March 29 – the date Britain is due to leave the EU.

Prime Minister Theresa May is writing to EU leaders calling for a delay to Brexit – which she has warned could be delayed for months, years or may never happen at all.

That announcement has sparked a wave of anger among pro-Leave campaigners and several motorway ‘go slow’ protests are planned for this weekend in a bid to show levels of anger among truck drivers and motorists.

Now a call has gone out for roundabouts to be closed on March 29 – and South Yorkshire could be one of the places targeted.

Brexit Protest and Direction Action Group UK, which is behind this weekend’s go slow M-way protests, wants to shut every roundabout and junction in Britain between noon and 1pm on March 29.

Describing itself as a ‘yellow vest’ protest, a Facebook post said: “The majority of us probably can’t get to London on March 29, but we can still do something.

“Let’s get out on every roundabout and road junction in the UK, bring the country to a complete stop for an hour.

“It will show those traitorous b*****s in Parliament that we will not just sit down and take their deceit.

“No need to travel, everyone can take part just head to your nearest roundabout or traffic light junction, link arms with your fellow protesters and make yourselves heard.

“Let’s make this huge.”