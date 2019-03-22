Busy Doncaster road closed after collision 

A busy Doncaster road has been closed following a collision.

South Yorkshire Police were called to a collision at around 1:50pm on Station Road, Dunscroft.

The force said that a van had been involved in a collision with a woman, and that emergency services were still at the scene.

The road remains closed between Stainforth and Dunscroft due to the incident.

First South Yorkshire said bus services 87 and 87a are being diverted via Hatfield Green and Brickyards in both directions.

They added: “Customers requiring Stainforth are advised to use 84(a and b) service to Stainforth 84b operating via Kirton lane and Tudworth road both directions.”

We’ll get you more on this when we can.