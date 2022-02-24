Busy couple of nights for Thorne firefighters with car and rubbish fires

Firefighters from the Thorne station attended three fires over the last two evenings.

By Stephanie Bateman
Thursday, 24th February 2022, 10:15 am

On Tuesday at 8.10pm, Thorne firefighters attended a deliberate rubbish fire on Station Road in Dunscroft. The crew came away at 8.35pm.

Last night, Thorne firefighters were again called out to a deliberate rubbish fire at 8pm on Chestnut Avenue, Stainforth. The crew came away at 8.35pm.

Thorne firefighters attended three incidents

A car was accidentally on fire at 8.30pm on Oak Road in Thorne, also last night. Firefighters from Thorne station attended the incident. They left at 8.55pm.

