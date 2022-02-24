Busy couple of nights for Thorne firefighters with car and rubbish fires

On Tuesday at 8.10pm, Thorne firefighters attended a deliberate rubbish fire on Station Road in Dunscroft. The crew came away at 8.35pm.

Last night, Thorne firefighters were again called out to a deliberate rubbish fire at 8pm on Chestnut Avenue, Stainforth. The crew came away at 8.35pm.

Thorne firefighters attended three incidents

A car was accidentally on fire at 8.30pm on Oak Road in Thorne, also last night. Firefighters from Thorne station attended the incident. They left at 8.55pm.