Businessman's campaign results in fresh action plan to tackle drug use in Doncaster town centre

A 'robust' partnership has been set up to help tackle rough sleeping, drug abuse and anti-social behaviour around Doncaster town centre.

Doncaster Council, South Yorkshire Police, St Leger Homes and members of the Doncaster Business Forum all came together to see what could be done to help those who take Spice.

The announcement has come from growing pressure after a grassroots campaign by business owner Dominic Gibbs called on the authorities to take real action.

His 'Clean Up Doncaster Town Centre' Facebook page is supported by nearly 7,500 people and Mr Gibbs is urging people not to turn their back on town centre businesses.

An 11-point action plan was drawn up which includes; 'better co-ordinated patrols' of police and community neighbourhood teams to deal with drug dealing and anti-social behaviour and work to support people into accommodation and support for addictions and mental health issues.

A campaign will be rolled out to discourage town centre visitors from giving to those who are begging as it could feed addictions and 'get in the hands of drug dealers'.

The joint partnership will also look at taking down market stands at the end of market days to remove ready-made spaces for users to congregate.

Work is being carried out to enhance the current programme of town centre events to encourage people into the town centre collaborating with businesses in the run up to Christmas to boost footfall.

Other points include 'continuing to work with the courts and Crown Prosecution Service' (CPS) on sentencing for criminal activity and the support that is given to people who are released from prison with the probation service.

A plan to work more closely with business owners on making the town centre more visually attractive and 'removing red tape' to make things happen.

Mr Gibbs was part of the meeting which included Doncaster police chief Chf Supt Shaun Morley, Mayor Ros Jones and council chief executive Jo Miller.

He said: "The meeting was very positive with everyone recognising that there is a problem and there needs to be a joint approach to solve that problem. There were many actions arising from this meeting which will be pulled together.

"This won't get fixed fully overnight but I believe this, first of many, meeting is the start of that process. We have to see the actions now. I can say all of you has spoken and I am 100 per cent sure the authorities have listened and will act.

"Where we can, I would implore we all assist in getting this town back to where we all know it can be."

Mayor Ros Jones said: "I’ve heard what people – community and businesses – have to say about the issues in the town centre and they have been listened to and always will be listened to.

“The nature of the town centre is changing. Our investment plans are about diversifying the offer in the town and enabling it to flourish and thrive. We all know that town centres face the real challenge of online shopping and we need to get more people to come into town and support local businesses.

"We know we need to tackle aggressive begging and drug taking and anti-social behaviour so people are not discouraged from coming into the town centre."