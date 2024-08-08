Businesses close but rumours of Doncaster demonstration prove unfounded

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A number of businesses in Doncaster closed their doors – but rumours of a potential demonstration and disorder proved unfounded as last night passed peacefully in the city.

Rumours had been sweeping social media that anti-immigration protests were being planned for 100 UK towns and cities – including Doncaster - last night.

A number of city centre shops, restaurants and market stalls closed early as a result – but despite misinformation circulating via social media, the evening passed quietly in Doncaster.

Reports of shops being set on fire, looting gangs and police surrounding a pub in Doncaster were among rumours doing the rounds – and all proved to be totally false and baseless.

Rumours of a demonstration in Doncaster proved unfounded.

However, a number of businesses did close early or didn’t even open amid fears of a repeat of Sunday’s shocking scenes at the Holiday Inn Express at Manvers when protesters pelted police with bricks, fireworks and fence posts and attempted to set the building housing asylum seekers on fire after storming the premises.

A spokesperson for Doncaster High Street Lá Vietnamese Restaurant said: “Unfortunately, due to the current circumstances unfolding, following police advice, we have had to make the decision to close our doors for today. This is to ensure the safety of not only our staff but also our customers.”

The Chuckling Cheese Company, based in the Frenchgate centre posted: “Due to the expected protest in and around Doncaster today we have taken the decision to close our Doncaster store for the day to ensure the safety of our team.

“Sorry for any inconvenience caused.”

Beauty Addiction Clinic, based in Scot Lane posted: “For all our clients safety today we are closing salon at 5 pm. We are so sorry to everyone who we had to cancel on today, there are too many mixed messages flying around about a possible unrest that may take place in Doncaster today.”

And martial arts school Doncaster Sambo and Wrestling shared: “Due to the disruptions and drama in and around Doncaster town we are going to close this evening. This is entirely a safety of people and property issue.

“We can't be 100% sure on what might be happening but there is plenty suggestion out there that we are in the middle of the drama.”

“Please stay safe and we look forward to seeing you back tomorrow and onwards.”

However, some businesses remained open and pan Asian restaurant Hoi Choi, based on East Laith Gate posted: “We are open as usual!

“We have contacted South Yorkshire Police and they have advised us that there is no reason to shut at the present time. If things change, they will work with local businesses for the safety of all.”

Earlier in the day, Doncaster Stand Up To Racism posted: “To quash any rumours circulating, there is no police evidence that the far right are coming to Doncaster today.”

However, Doncaster mosque, Doncaster Sultania Masjid in Hyde Park, has been forced to cancel its “Discover Islam” day this weekend.

A spokesperson said: "The safety and security of our mosque is our top priority. We appreciate your understanding and will keep you updated on future events. Sorry for any inconvenience caused. The organisers are sending this message out with a heavy heart.”