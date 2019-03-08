Warning to shoppers as Asda recalls soup due to potential allergic reaction

South Yorkshire residents are being asked to be aware of an allergy alert issued by the Food Standards Agency (FSA).

Consumers are being notified of the recall for ASDA own brand Sweet Potato & Red Chilli Soup because it contains mustard which is not mentioned on the label and may cause a potential health risk for anyone with a mustard allergy.

Product recall

Tom Smith, Rotherham Council’s Assistant Director for Community Safety and Street Scene, said: “We would advise local residents who may be affected by this to check the information on the FSA website which gives details of the product and specific batch affected.

“If you have bought this product, and the person it is intended for has an allergy to mustard, do not eat it - please return it to the store where you bought it for a full refund.”

More information can be found at: https://www.food.gov.uk/news-alerts/alert/fsa-aa-22-2019