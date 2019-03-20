VIDEO: This is what you can expect to see when the £7.6m transformed Doncaster Wool Market officially opens

The transformed Doncaster Wool Market will open next week (Tuesday, March 26) and will be celebrated in style with a fantastic weekend of fun and entertainment from Friday to Sunday, March 29 to 31.

It will be officially opened by Ros Jones, Mayor of Doncaster and Dan Jarvis, the Sheffield City Region Mayor, on Tuesday with traders open for business and ready to welcome shoppers and diners.

The transformed Wool Market

WATCH THE VIDEO INSIDE THE NEW WOOL MARKET HERE

Mayor Ros Jones said: “This is a momentous day for Doncaster. The revamped Wool Market is the first regeneration scheme to be completed since I launched our comprehensive Urban Centre Masterplan. This project and the many others underway, and in the pipeline, are designed to create a thriving town centre.

“Our historic Wool Market has received a complete makeover. With its mix of new stalls for retail, eating and drinking, it will be an attractive destination for traders and customers. It will enable Doncaster Markets to host more events and with extended opening hours into the evening all week long, it will encourage more people into the markets area.

“I am sure local people and visitors are going to love the new vibe and I would urge people to come along for opening weekend celebrations to experience it first-hand. It’s going to be a great occasion.”

Inside the new Wool Market

Dan Jarvis, Mayor of the Sheffield City Region, said: “I’m delighted to be opening the newly-refurbished Wool Market with Mayor Ros Jones. I said that I would support Doncaster Council to deliver their Urban Centre Masterplan and I’m pleased to have delivered on that promise.

“It’s great to see how Local Growth Funding, which has been used to transform the Wool Market and also contributed to projects such as the Civic and Cultural Quarter, the Great Yorkshire Way and the expansion of the Yorkshire Wildlife Park, is continuing to drive real change for our communities.

“The new Wool Market is a central part of the council’s ambitious plan to transform the town centre. These are challenging times for High Street businesses and market traders across the country, but the new Wool Market is creating a real attraction for residents and visitors alike.”

The Wool Market refurbishment is part of the £6.8 million first phase of the Enterprise Marketplace scheme, which has benefited from £3.2 million of Local Growth Fund (LGF) funding from the Sheffield City Region. The scheme was project managed by Doncaster Council, the main contractor was Willmott Dixon and the architect was Bond Bryan Architects.

By 2021 Government will have invested over £12bn through the Local Growth Fund, allowing LEPs to use their local knowledge to get all areas of the country firing on all cylinders.

There are 38 LEPs covering the whole of England, which are investing LGF money in a wide range of projects including transport, skills, business support, broadband, innovation and flood defences.

A packed programme of fun for the whole family

The fun starts on the Tuesday prior to the official opening ceremony at noon. There will live music and entertainment from the new stage and around the market throughout the day as residents and visitors have chance to see what a difference the transformational scheme has made to this historic building in Doncaster Markets.

Natalie Black, one of the best Adele Tributes in the UK, the talented local musician Laura Kelly and Nicole Marie who made the X Factor judges house will perform between 11.30am and 4pm. A fantastic lion dance will be performed by Sheffield Lion Dance at 1pm.

The bumper weekend kicks off on Friday (29 March) with a packed programme of entertainment.

During the day, there will be live music courtesy of Natalie Black and Paula Swann-Sully, dance performances, street theatre and entertainers. An Enigma pop-up escape room, Flip Out trampolines and a traditional big ferris wheel will be available across the weekend.

The fun continues into the evening with BBC’s Christian Carlisle launching the first Friday Night Live at the Wool Market from 5 to 8.30pm. This late afternoon, early evening event will promote the thriving live music and entertainment scene on Friday nights through to September.

As well as Christian’s DJ set when Creative Dance performs a street dance routine, there will be live performances from the much loved singer/songwriter James Taplin and the band WTF Audio – the creation of Doncaster songwriter Chris Perkins. Friday will really appeal to young adults.

Saturday (30 March) will have a real community feel with the loads of superb acts and activities from 10.30am to 8.30pm.

There will be more street performers and entertainers, a unique Earthbound Misfits Circus Workshop in the morning and afternoon and a hilarious Le Chefs show at 12.30pm.

Culture will come to the fore with the live music from 11am. Visitors can enjoy Paula Swann-Sully, Bombay Baja, Europe’s leading Indian brass band, the Doncaster Ukulele Group and Salsa in the Square will really get people in the party spirit.

The live music acts continue in the evening when a number of talented local singers, singer/songwriters and musicians take to the stage. Harriet Rose Grant, Emily Harris, Lewis Canner and Toby Burras will all wow the crowds.

Sunday (31 March) is Mother’s Day and to celebrate bring your mum, step-mum, nan or grandma down to the special Mad Hatters Tea Party, complete with Mad Hatter characters.

It will have a more chilled atmosphere but again people can enjoy loads of animation and artists and there’s live music from 11am to 4pm.

The Little Theatre Singers, Paula Swann-Sully, Nicole Marie, The Let’s Act Drama School and Bad Eye Deer will entertain the crowds during the day.

This fun-packed weekend will showcase what the new look Wool Market will offer going forward.

Full details can be found at: www.visitdoncaster.com