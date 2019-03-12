VIDEO: Jobs available at South Yorkshire company for people giving off positivity and “good vibes” 

The UK’s largest online printing company, instantprint, are hosting a recruitment day with a difference next month after revealing that the contents of a CV are not a priority and are instead looking for team members who give off positivity and ‘good vibes.’

The Rotherham based printers have recently expanded into the premises next door which has increased their capacity by 45% and as a result, are inviting applicants on Thursday, March 14, to its Manvers Way headquarters to see if they’re a compatible match, both on and off paper.

Celebrating its tenth year in business, the milestone marks instantprint’s growth from a two-man start-up to a 350 strong team, each of whom passed the ‘off-the-wall’ recruitment process which puts personality, attitude and those all-important good-vibes at the forefront of the desired attributes list.

Vicki Russell, Head of HR at instantprint, said: “Despite the business’ continued growth, we still have that start-up mentality and part of that is having a close-knit team who are not only ‘our type on paper’, but contribute to the positive working culture that we have and take pride in.

“The direct sales team have gone from strength to strength over the past two years, and due to this, coupled with ongoing investment in our people and production facility, we are proud to be able to expand the instantprint family and create further job opportunities.”

Will Daniels, now a Business Development Manager at instantprint was hired in 2018 as a Business Development Executive after a successful interview which saw him utilise his previous experience as a Michael Bublé tribute act to blow the interviewers away with his can-do attitude.

Will said: “The team interviewing me found out about my experience as a Michael Bublé impersonator, so they challenged me to serenade each department on the factory tour element of the interview. I obliged of course, and the rest is history, I was welcomed with open arms the same day. It’s a good job they were Bublé fans really.”

Candidates won’t just have their personality put to the test but will be put through their paces in group activities to gauge compatibility with the wider team, followed by one to one’s where the recruitment team will delve into previous experience and qualifications. Whilst previous experience in the field is desirable, it’s not at all necessary for the right people.

Successful candidates will not only have their sparkling personalities validated but will be working for an award-winning company that has won the Sheffield Business Award for Company of the Year 2018, in addition to appearing in the Virgin Sunday Times Fast Track 100 ranking for 2 consecutive years.

For more details on the roles available and to apply for a position with instantprint, visit https://www.reed.co.uk/company-profile/bluetree-group-48071?jobId=37337918ndfp-ach-12-03-19