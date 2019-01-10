This is the Doncaster hotel which is set to double in size and create more jobs

Major works will see a Doncaster hotel double in size.

And the new-look hotel is due to open its doors to the public next Thursday, January 17,

One of the new rooms

An extension of 55 bedrooms has been added at the Premier Inn at Doncaster Lakeside, which will take the hotel to nearly 120 bedrooms.

A spokesman said: “We are very excited that Premier Inn see potential in the Doncaster area and businesses.

“The extension will create more jobs, we have managed to recruit some great local talent and we are liaising with the Job Centre to source some more great people which will help us to provide great customer experiences.”

The extension is a separate building from the original hotel and will allow employees to gain new, additional and experienced customer service skills.