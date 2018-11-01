This is how you can get a job at the new Doncaster Taco Bell restaurant

Mexican-inspired restaurant, Taco Bell, is to open its first ever outlet in Doncaster’s Frenchgate Shopping Centre at the end of November, bringing 20 new jobs to the area.

Fans of the Mexican style restaurant chain will be able to dine in the 48 seat restaurant, or takeaway, and experience the classic menu enjoyed by people in stores around the UK.

The opening will be the 28th Taco Bell restaurant to open in the UK as part of its expansion plan.

From burritos, tacos and quesadillas, to our famous Crunchwrap Supreme there are plenty of delicious foods and alcoholic drinks on offer - whether you’re a meat eater or a vegetarian.

Business operations and development manager, Jen Baines, said: "We’re really pleased to be opening a Taco Bell in Doncaster and to focus our investment in this area - it’s a place we’ve had our eye on for a while. Frenchgate Shopping Centre has a high footfall of those looking for entertainment and of course a bite to eat, providing us with the perfect spot to expand our portfolio in the area. We look forward to welcoming even more Taco Bell fans and first-timers through our doors."

Originally launched in the United States, there are currently more than 425 Taco Bell restaurants across 27 markets outside of the US, with the goal of expanding the brand’s international presence to 9,000 restaurants by 2022.

Anyone interested in a job at the new restaurant should apply by sending their CV to jobs@tacobell.com

