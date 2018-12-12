This Doncaster street has the 8th SLOWEST broadband speed in the country 

The UK’s worst streets for broadband speed have today been revealed – and a road in Doncaster is amongst the worst.

The survey, carried out by uSwitch, found that Greenmeadows Park in Bamfurlong, Gloucestershire is the worst in the UK with average downloads speeds of 0.14 megabits per second (Mbps), 1,899 times slower than Abdon Avenue in Birmingham which boasts average speeds of 265.89Mbps.

The average speed in the UK is 46.2Mbps, yet a quarter (26.3%) of homes struggle with speeds of less than 10Mbps and one in eight (13.3%) crawl along below 5Mbps, the comparison site's study shows.

The survey found that Shaw Lane in Doncaster is the eighth worst street in the country for broadband speed.