The sky's the limit as British Airways starts its search for 2,000 new cabin crew in Yorkshire

British Airways continues its investment in world-class customer service, announcing a programme to recruit more than 2,000 cabin crew in 2019.

Successful candidates with no prior cabin crew experience will train through the airline’s new cabin crew apprenticeship programme, getting their career off to a flying start.

Join the British Airways cabin crew

World-class training

After completing an intense cabin crew training course at British Airways’ Global Learning Academy, including the very best training in customer service and aviation safety and security, apprentices will continue their learning journey in the air and on the ground.

The programme will see them gain qualifications in English, Maths and Digital skills, access to a dedicated mobile app to track their progress and continuous development coaching from a certified apprenticeship coach.

The airline’s initiative reflects the Government’s push to increase and enhance the number and quality of apprenticeships offered in the UK, to improve core skills and the quality of training offered.

British Airways has a long tradition of running quality apprenticeship schemes, with apprentices currently working in engineering, customer service and head office roles.

The airline’s Global Learning Academy has recently achieved the status of a registered ‘Employer Provider’ of apprenticeships, enabling it to continue delivering specialist airline learning, while also offering employees enhanced skills and professional qualifications.

Dozens of apprentices from across the airline attended Skills London this weekend, the UK’s biggest careers event for 15 – 24-year olds, and spoke to thousands of young people about their experience as an apprentice at British Airways.

Victoria Bromley, Customer Service Apprentice, said: “My apprenticeship at British Airways has been the perfect way to begin my career in the aviation industry. The opportunities available are amazing and I couldn’t have asked for better support throughout.

“I am so proud of what I have achieved so far and I’m really excited for the future. I would absolutely recommend an apprenticeship to anyone.”

Apprenticeships for all

Announcing the training enhancements and the new cabin crew apprenticeship programme, British Airways’ Chief Learning Officer Nigel Jeremy, said:

“Apprenticeships are for people of all ages and backgrounds, and we’re delighted to be offering the UK’s largest cabin crew apprenticeship scheme as part of our cabin crew training at our world-class learning academy.

“We are looking for candidates who can offer exceptional customer service. The scheme has already proved to be extremely popular, and as we head towards our Centenary year in 2019, there couldn’t be a better time to join the airline.”

To find out more, and to apply, visit: https://careers.ba.com/