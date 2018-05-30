See cows being milked at Open Farm Sunday in Sheffield

The importance of the farming industry will be on show across Sheffield as part of a national annual event.

LEAF (Linking Environment And Farming) Open Farm Sunday takes place on June 10 and will involve a number of working farms across the region. LEAF is the leading organisation at the

forefront of delivering more sustainable food and farming.

Among those taking part is Thorpe Farm near Hathersage which will open its gates to visitors between 11am and 4pm to showcase the fascinating world of farming.

As well as being a fun and informative day out for all the family, LEAF Open Farm Sunday also gives people the opportunity to see first-hand all that farmers do and the impact their work has on all our lives.

Farmer John Marsden aid: “The world of farming is often misunderstood.

“There is so much to discover at our farm. Do come and join us on Open Farm Sunday and find out more.

“My family and I are proud of the work we do and really looking forward to welcoming everyone to our farm.”

He continued: “Visitors to our farm will be able to watch the cows being milked by robots and meet the calves. There will be tractor trailer rides, pets corner (we’re hoping to have some more fluffy chicks this year), children’s crafts and various other fun activities.”

There will also be hot and cold refreshments for sale, including a cake stall run by Hathersage Primary School PTFA, and the farm’s own homemade ice cream. Open Farm Sundays are also taking place at Loxley Valley Community Farm, Lawns Farm in Morthen and Our Cow Molly Dair Farm in Dungworth. Visit www.farmsunday.org or www.leafuk.org for more details abou this events.

Annabel Shackleton, Open Farm Sunday manager at LEAF said: “Modern farming is incredibly diverse and impacts on all of us - from the clothes we wear to the medicines we take and the food we eat, as well as managing our beautiful countryside for us all to enjoy.

“Farming plays a vital part in all our lives. LEAF Open Farm Sunday gives everyone the rare opportunity to see farming in real life and to learn about the hard work, care and pride that goes into the work farmers do, which is so vital to the environment, our lives and the economy.”