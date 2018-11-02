Poundland, Taco Bell, The Christmas Shop, and The Wizard among new branches opening in Doncaster's Frenchgate

New stores galore are opening their doors at Frenchgate Shopping Centre Doncaster.

Against a backdrop of a ‘tough climate’ on the high street, Frenchgate is welcoming accessories brand Morgan Taylor, clothes chain Diffusion, and on-trend jewellery retailer Lovisa.

The Christmas Shop is also opening at the centre, with The Wizard selling novelty film merchandise from Harry Potter, Game of Thrones, Marvel, Star Wars and DC.

Poundland has also moved into a ground floor unit left by Poundworld after the national discount chain went into administration earlier this year.

Paddy Mellon, Frenchgate General Manager, said: “Poundland’s new store relocation takes them from a 5,349 sq. ft unit to a 16,700 sq. ft unit - a significant up sizing for them.

“On top of this, we are really encouraged by lots of interest from smaller, independent retailers in moving into units within Frenchgate which is really positive for the centre given the tough climate on the high street.

“Plus we are using space in a new way to transform not just Frenchgate but enhance the town’s retail offering by attracting big brands, too. We became the first shopping centre in the north to welcome the UK’s biggest trampoline park operator when Flip out opened this summer.

“Meanwhile Mexican-inspired restaurant, Taco Bell, will open the doors of its first Doncaster restaurant here at Frenchgate at the end of November.”

Other new outlets that have contributed to a strong year for Frenchgate include high street toy retailer The Entertainer and gadget and gift shop Menkind which opened in September.

Frenchgate has also expanded its food and beverage offering after welcoming the popular Doncaster dining destination L Café to the shopping centre, as well as national chain The Chuckling Cheese Company.

For more information, visit www.frenchgateshopping.co.uk.