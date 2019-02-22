One of Doncaster’s largest stores shuts and its ENTIRE stock worth over £100,000 is up for grabs 

Everything must go!

The entire stock of one of Doncaster’s biggest furnishing firms is to be sold off in one afternoon in a spectacular auction next week.

The big sell-off at Discount Beds and Furniture on Greyfriars Road has been ordered following the decision of the owner Tony Dawson to retire after thirty-three years in the business in the town.

Furniture with a retail value of well in excess of £100,000 will be going under the hammer without reserve in the online auction which is scheduled to close from Noon on Thursday February 28.

Paul Cooper of auctioneers Eddisons CJM said: “The business specialised in buying entire ends of lines from leading manufacturers and swooping to snap up bankrupt stock when furnishing retailers around the country closed down. That enabled the firm to offer top name furniture at ultra-competetive prices. They were selling designer sofas that normally had price tags of £1,600 or £1,700 for a third of the amount. Beds and bedroom furniture were also on offer for just a fraction of typical High Street costs.”

“The business model also meant that they carried an exceptionally large stock, which is why there was so much choice at Greyfriars Road - and why the auction is so big.”

“It covers bedroom, living room, dining room and occasional furniture and furnishings. Much of it is by well known manufacturers and brands including Birlea, Furniture Link, Lebus, Stuart Jones, Be Pure, Silent Night, Julian Bowen and Dream Mode.”

Mr. Cooper added: “There are some sofas and suites that carried recommended retail prices of well into four figures but everything is being auctioned entirely without reserve, so things make what they make. There could be some real bargains.”

The public viewing session for the auction are at the Discount Beds and Furniture premises on Greyfriars Road in Doncaster on Wednesday 27th February (10am-4pm). The full catalogue is available online at www.eddisonscjm.com

The auction itself is online and is scheduled to close from Noon on Thursday February 28.