New supermarket set to open in Doncaster

A major high street retailer is set to open a new store in Doncaster next week.

Lidl UK has today confirmed that its new supermarket at Riverside Court, West End Lane in Rossington, will open its doors for the first time on Thursday, January 10.

A new store opens next week

Customers are invited to attend the ribbon-cutting ceremony at 8am and will be offered the chance to sample some of Lidl’s award winning products throughout the day, along with exclusive deals and offers on selected products for the first week of opening.

READ MORE: Two major high street retailers are opening new shops in Doncaster - and this is where

These include a multi-purpose table set (£19.99, RRP £32.99) from 10.01.19, sonic toothbrush (£9.99, RRP £19.99) from 11.01.19 and a Mach Air vacuum cleaner (£39.99, RRP £64.99) from 12.01.19.

The new supermarket forms part of the company’s ongoing expansion and regeneration plans in the UK, and specifically South Yorkshire, and comes ahead of Lidl’s new Doncaster warehouse set to open at iPort, later this month on January 31.

Lidl’s new store in Rossington has created around 40 new jobs for the local community and includes facilities such as an in-store bakery, longer-style tills with dual packing, customer toilets, baby changing and ample parking for both cars and bicycles.

Lidl UK’s Regional Head of Property, Graham Burr, commented: “We would like to thank all those who have played a part in bringing this new Lidl store to Rossington. It is great for us to be able to create more jobs and investment opportunities in the area, and we can’t wait to start serving our multi-award winning products to the local community.”

READ MORE: Celebrity chef and TV baking star heading to Doncaster for food and drink festival

Lidl UK has experienced continued growth over the years as consumers flock to the supermarket to discover its great value products – more than two thirds of which are sourced from British suppliers - ranging from quality fruit and vegetables, to premium wines from its much coveted Wine Tour collections. Its ongoing success shows no signs of slowing, with the latest Kantar Worldpanel results highlighting Lidl’s continued growth with increased sales of 11.2% year on year and market share high of 5.6%.