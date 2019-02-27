New concept charity store with furniture and electrical goods opens at Doncaster retail park

Disability charity Scope opens its first Home by Scope in the north of England, in Doncaster, tomorrow (Thursday, February 28) at 10am.

The shop is located at Unit 3A, Thorne Road Retail Park, Doncaster, DN2 5DX and is fully accessible to wheelchair users and people with buggies.

A new store is opening

This will be the first Scope charity shop to be located in a retail park and it houses both a traditional charity shop with a furniture and electrical shop under one roof.

The Civic Mayor, Councillor Majid Khan, will be visiting the shop at 1pm to meet the local team of staff and volunteers.

Councillor Khan will see first hand how Scope has designed the widened aisles to allow wheelchairs and buggies to manoeuvre easily around all areas and, how the till area has a lowered counter for additional access requirements.

The layout of the furniture area is designed in room sets, rather than rows of products, to create an inspiring and relaxing shopping experience.

The new shop is a treasure trove for bargain hunters, and the new ranges will feature a great mix of quality furniture from must have Mid-Century retro items, to traditional and modern items for the home, as well as a range of new homeware accessories.

Fashions include high end high street and retro gems, at competitive prices and, there is a comprehensive range of reconditioned mobility and disability aids.

Home by Scope, Doncaster, has nine full time and part time staff and has volunteer opportunities to suit people’s availability.

Scope is one of the top ten charity retailers in the country and currently has 214 charity shops selling fashions, bric-a-brac, homeware, new goods and, disability aids throughout England and Wales. Scope is one of the leading charity shop retailers in the country and the development into this dynamic marketplace will further enable Scope to support disabled people and their families.

Sarah Pilling, Area Manager for Scope charity shops says:

“We have an amazing team of staff and volunteers from the local area who have been working so hard to get the shop ready and we’re all very excited to be welcoming and getting to know our community.

“We’ve a fabulous range of furniture, from sofas to dining sets, fashions and bric-a-brac to suit all tastes. Whether you’re a budding fashionista or just love finding hidden gems, with great donations from this community, our new look shop is the perfect place for canny shoppers to get catwalk looks or show-room homes, without breaking the bank. We also have a comprehensive range of reconditioned mobility and disability aids.

“If you have unwanted items at the back of your cupboards, Scope will always find a good home for every donation. On average, each bag of donated goods raises approximately £20 – that means you could help us raise millions of pounds to support the country’s 13.9 million disabled people and their families.

“We are also looking for new volunteers, so if you have a few spare hours a week and would like to become part of our friendly volunteer team, we would love to hear from you."

The Civic Mayor Councillor Majid Khan says: “I am extremely pleased that Scope has chosen Doncaster to open its new style shop, Home by Scope.

“This is far more than a charity shop, it’s a completely new concept.

“To see how hard the local staff and volunteers have worked to open this shop makes me extremely proud and I am delighted to be present at opening.

“I would encourage anyone who is looking for a bargain or is able to volunteer some time, to visit Home by Scope, and help make a difference to the lives of disabled people.”