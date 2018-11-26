New burger joint to join Costa Coffee, Dunkin Donuts , Taco Bell, Burger King and TGI's at Doncaster Lakeside

There is a new face joining food giants in Doncaster.

Urban Fresh Burgers and Fries has completed the line-up of leisure operators at Doncaster Council’s Lakeside Triangle development.

Lakeside Triangle, Doncaster

Doncaster based Urban joins Costa Coffee, Creams Desserts, Dunkin Donuts, Estabulo Brazilian Restaurant, Taco Bell, Burger King and TGI’s as tenants at the prestigious Doncaster Lakeside site.

Ros Jones, Mayor of Doncaster, said: “I am committed to supporting local businesses and pushing the ‘buy local’ message so it’s pleasing to see a local firm in Urban taking one of the restaurant units at this prime development. We wish Urban every success as they expand their business here in Doncaster.

“With this Lakeside Triangle scheme now fully let, it shows the confidence of the private sector in Doncaster’s ambition and fully justifies the council’s decision to develop this site.

“This top class leisure destination will benefit residents and visitors to our borough, deliver over 200 new jobs and provide new business rates income for the council.”

Zerin Pekin-Kocakgol, co-owner of Urban Fresh Burgers & Fries, said: “Urban is a Doncaster-based company with a fresh approach to casual dining. We set out to provide a quality burger restaurant to rival national chains.



“Our fresh beef, chicken and vegetarian burgers are made using the finest fresh ingredients. We actually make our veggie burgers and cheese sauce ourselves. Our fries are hand-cut fresh every day using potatoes from local farmers and cooked in peanut oil, which is trans-fat and cholesterol-free. Our dedication to top quality food is what makes Urban the best choice for burger lovers.



“This will be our third store and it’s a big honour for us to be a part of the development at Lakeside Triangle. As a local company, it’s great to have this opportunity. We look forward to serving you top quality burgers very soon!”

Lakeside Triangle is a development of three restaurants, a coffee shop, dessert parlour and three drive through units. Construction of the scheme is well underway, with units available for handover to the occupiers in spring 2019.

Pudney Shuttleworth has supported the council in the lettings process. Construction of the £7.7million scheme is being completed by Willmott Dixon.