MP praises firm for its investment in learning at its Doncaster site

Caroline Flint has praised Wavin UK for its investment in learning at its Edlington site.

The Don Valley MP was given a tour of the factory by Adrian Clifford, Engineering Manager, Jocelyn Walker, HR Partner, Andy Cullen, Unite Learning Organiser, and Richard Horsfield, Unite Learning Representative.

Caroline saw the production process from start to finish and was impressed by what she saw.

“Today, I saw a firm that invests in its workforce, has a great partnership with Unite the Union to promote lifelong learning and upskilling of its employees, and a firm that is making a huge contribution to the UK’s construction supplies.

“This light, clean and efficient site produces hundreds of tonnes of plastic pipe and millions of plumbing fittings each month. The majority of their products are sold and used here in the UK.

“I was also delighted to see the Learning Centre, in the heart of the site. Over 50 staff have completed learning modules in the last twelve months. The approach is all about keeping skills up to date and business improvement. Throughout the factory, space was provided with marker boards for staff to write suggestions, and safety and production information, so staff and management could support continuous improvement. It is this inclusive approach that enabled the firm to go 2350 days without a reportable accident.

“Wavin UK has every reason to be proud of the investment it makes and of the first rate partnership with Unite.”

Paul Bend, Manufacturing Director for Hot and Cold at Wavin said: “Through establishing the Doncaster Learning Centre, we hope to highlight how other manufacturers can invest in the industry and help their employees thrive. Having Caroline’s support for our programme has been fantastic.”