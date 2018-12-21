Local economy boost as hundreds of rural jobs in North Lincolnshire to be offered

Hundreds of jobs will be offered following acquisition of a site in Belton by UK leading trailer, commercial vehicle body and conversion manufacturers, Carwright Conversions Ltd.

The company is to create a new headquarters after buying a 26 acre site in the village to expand and relocate Cartwright Conversions. This includes the former Brickworks and adjoining land.

It is expected that the number of jobs will increase from 72 to 250 over the next 18 months.

North Lincolnshire Council’s Economy and Growth Team has been supporting the business for some months while they acquire the site.

A jobs fair will be held on January 15 and 23, 2019 in Belton where people will be able to find out about working for Cartwrights and the jobs available at the new base in Belton. Further details will be available in the New Year.

Planning permission has been given for the demolition, redevelopment and extension of the site. Work will start on site in coming weeks with the aim of Cartwright Conversions being fully operational in the new facility in spring 2019.

Led by Group MD, Mark Cartwright, the Cartwright Group currently build trailers and commercial vehicle bodies at its 38 acre site in Altrincham and Cartwright Conversions operates from Doncaster. The Group which includes Cartwright Rentals, Cartwright Fleet Services and Cartwright Finance has increased turnover from £89m to £150m over the last four years and predicts almost £170m in 2018/19.

Leader of North Lincolnshire Council, Coun Rob Waltham, said: “It is fantastic that the Cartwright Group has chosen North Lincolnshire to expand and relocate their base for Cartwright Conversions. Now planning permission has been given they can get started on transforming the site in Belton. Bringing new investment and jobs to North Lincolnshire is a top priority. We are always on the lookout for and working with businesses to encourage investment in North Lincolnshire. This major investment will create hundreds of jobs and training opportunities, which is always a key focus for us.”

Managing Director of Cartwright Conversions, Steve Shaw, said: "We are delighted that planning permission for expansion of the site at Belton has been agreed. This is the continuation of an exciting journey for Cartwright Conversions and with the support of North Lincolnshire Council we are looking forward to bringing new opportunities to the area in the New Year.”

Established in 1952 and now under the banner of Better, Built in Britain the Cartwright Group employs a workforce of over 1,000 highly skilled and trained staff who design, engineer and build the widest range of high quality trailers and rigid bodied vehicles in the market. Their customers include some of the UK’s biggest companies, such as Royal Mail, Argos, Asda, Sainsbury’s and Tesco and in flying the flag for British manufacturing excellence, the business also has major export customers in Europe, Australia , UAE and South America.

Conversions was launched in 2016, and going from strength to strength under Managing Director Steve Shaw and his team the business produces a wide range of specialized vehicles including ambulances, mobility, welfare , police and security vehicles for a range of clients, including the NHS, UK police forces and highways maintenance companies.