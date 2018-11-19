Leading high street brand Slug and Lettuce opens in Doncaster after £460,000 investment

Following an investment of nearly half a million pounds, leading high-street brand Slug & Lettuce is set to open its doors to the public, offering a touch of glitz and glamour with a stylish edge to Doncaster.

Located on Hall Gate, just off Doncaster’s High Street, the venue boasts a new bar and a deluxe new décor full of rich, bold prints, on-trend neon hues and flashes of gold throughout to match the festive and fun atmosphere expected of the brand.

The fabulous VIP cocktail masterclass station is set to be the background to many an Instagram post and is perfect to kick-start the ultimate now out.

Guests can also try out the bird cage seating areas, a bespoke space for any get together, with a variety of pre-booked offers available for hen parties, birthday parties, baby showers and so much more.

The food menu features twenty-three exciting dishes to entice every palate, whether you’re after a sin-free serving or a cheat day treat!

Additionally, the new and improved drinks menu will transport you to cocktail heaven, leaving no-one disappointed, with ten new cocktails. Why not try the Instagram-famous Pornstar Martini Trees, the perfect libation for a catch-up with the girls. Weekly offers include great deals, including 2-4-1 cocktails between 4pm and 10pm and wine from £12 on ‘Wine Down Wednesdays.’

To celebrate the grand opening, the bar will be hosting a VIP Launch night – invitation only – on Friday 7th December from 7pm, where guests will be treated with glass of fizz on arrival and canapes throughout the evening.

Jamie Hawksworth, General Manager at Slug & Lettuce Doncaster, said: “We are thrilled to be opening Slug & Lettuce in Doncaster. We’ve worked hard to ensure we’re the go-to destination for any get together, from grabbing a bite to eat midweek to big nights out and celebrations. We are here to make any occasion absolutely fabulous!”.

Opening hours: Monday – Wednesday 9am -12am; Thursday 9am – 1am; Friday 9am – 2am; Saturday 9am – 3am and Sunday 10am -12am

Visit SlugandLettuce.Doncaster@stonegatepubs.com for more.