Deliveroo, the British food delivery service, is on the look-out for riders in Doncaster, where the service is due to launch later this month.

Deliveroo is appealing to bicycle, scooter or motorbike riders to deliver food from restaurants across the city, cooked fresh to order and delivered to customers in as little as 15 minutes.

The ever-growing UK Deliveroo team are looking for locals who enjoy cycling as a hobby or individuals who are looking for a way to keep fit, with the added benefit of making some extra money. New riders are automatically enrolled in a first-of-its-kind free insurance package to ensure all are covered while out on the road.

Dan Warne, Managing Director of Deliveroo in UK and Ireland, said: “We’ve seen a huge demand for Deliveroo in Doncaster and we’re excited to be launching this month; we’re really excited to be creating new work opportunities for local people.

“The team is looking for people with passion, drive and great customer service, who are seeking the added benefit of flexible hours amongst other perks. We would encourage anyone looking for a fast paced and active job to apply through our website.”

Deliveroo is focused on providing the ultimate food delivery experience. Customers have the option to schedule orders via the Deliveroo app up to one day in advance or receive food as soon as possible from independent eateries, traditional takeaways and high-quality chain restaurants, conveniently delivered to their homes.

To apply online go to https://deliveroo.co.uk/apply