Isle cafe undergoes £1k make-over

An Isle cafe that prides itself on serving locally-sourced goods has undergone an extensive refurbishment thanks to a £1,000 grant.

Mowbrays of Haxey received the cash from the UK Steel Enterprise (UKSE) Kickstart Fund.

The grant has been used to purchase a state-of-the-art coffee machine and dining furniture to accompany the latest redecoration, as well as contributing to the essential replacement of larger goods, such as fridges and freezers.

North Lincolnshire-based couple Ben and Lisa Hepworth have increased footfall since taking over and have big plans to expand the business.

Business owner, Ben said: “We have had great success, increasing footfall by thirty per cent since taking over the business. Looking ahead, we are hopeful that in the near future we can launch a delivery service and increase our opening hours.

“We’re doing absolutely everything we can to get our name recognised more widely, and are currently investing in a new website that we hope will expand our reach. As much as we adore our village setting, we want everyone to taste our homemade treats and unique flavours.”

Working in partnership with North Lincolnshire Council and the Growth Hub to support those looking to establish a business in the area, the UKSE Kickstart Fund provides grants of up to £1,000.

Allan Wood from UK Steel Enterprise commented: “A lovely addition to the village of Haxey, Ben and Lisa have done a great job of renovating Mowbrays. The rise in popularity, not only amongst the locals, but businesses looking for corporate catering, too, is indicative of their accomplishments to date.”