Get your make up fix with The Beauty Lab at Doncaster’s Frenchgate

To celebrate their 50th anniversary celebrations, Frenchgate Shopping Centre will be holding a special beauty event, The Beauty Lab.

Taking place on June 1 and 2, the event will provide two days of make-up and beauty tutorials, product demonstrations and expert advice on how to create the perfect look.

Karen Staniforth, assistant general manager at Frenchgate, shared her guide to getting the perfect make-up kit in the centre: “Beauty products have been a staple of our retail offerings throughout the past 50 years and The Beauty Lab event celebrates make-up, beauty products and practices, in all forms.

“Perfect for make-up lovers, many of our stores will have the hottest products available to help you get the very best look.

“To begin with, you can’t go wrong with a great primer which acts as a barrier between your skin and make-up. One of the best primer’s around is The POREfessional from Benefit and you’ll find this on the Benefit counter at both Debenhams and Boots (£27.50).

“Foundation-wise, Estee Lauder’s Double Wear is brilliant and will last from am to pm – pick this up at Debenhams (£28.47). Or if you’re on a budget, you’ll find Rimmel’s Wake Me Up foundation is equally brilliant and available in Superdrug and Boots (£8.99).

“This year, Frenchgate is celebrating 50 years of style and one look that will never go out of fashion is the black eyeliner flick. The Yves Saint Laurent (YSL) Couture Eye Marker is intensely black and matte – once dried, this will stay put all day, so you can rock this timeless look without worrying about reapplying. Grab this from Debenhams (£26).

“Team this with a striking red lipstick, like Too Faced Melted Matte lipstick in Lady Balls, and you will most certainly feel like a film star. Pick this up at Debenhams (£19).

“I absolutely love the new Backtalk Palette from Urban Decay, also in Debenhams (£39.50) – it’s a gorgeous range of eyeshadows, blush and highlighter that will really amp up your look, making it ideal for that special night out.

“For enviable brows, get the perfect shape by paying a visit to Benefit at Debenhams or Lashious salon. You can also visit Trending if you need some professional help on grooming. For the best brows, the NYX Micro Brow pencil can be found in Boots (£7.20) or, if you want to splash the cash, try the Wunderbrow available from Trending (£19.95).

“Whether you want to achieve the perfect smoky eye or for a chance to get your hands on some of the most sought-after goodies and prizes, The Beauty Lab event will definitely have something for you.

“Shoppers will have the opportunity to learn a range of skills, including contouring, creating the perfect eyeliner flick and tips on sculpting and shaping flawless brows.

“Beauty experts will be in the centre demonstrating the latest make-up and hair techniques and will be on hand to answer any questions.”

