GALLERY: New Sheffield developments turning the city around

Education company Tes Global, formerly Times Educational Supplement, is set to expand and create jobs in Sheffield city centre, The Star can reveal.

The firm is taking two floors in upmarket offices 3 St Paul’s to give it room to grow “across the range of its activities”.

It already has a presence in the city, with a Tes office in Concept House near Moorfoot. It owns teacher supply agency Vision for Education which has a head office also in Concept House and a branch in the Quadrant off the Parkway, employing about 30. It is unclear whether all staff will be moved into St Paul’s but two floors could accommodate up tp 160 people.

