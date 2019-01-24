Fortnite, Game of Thrones and LOL Suprise! themed afternoon teas at Doncaster business Cupcakes2Love

If you think afternoon tea is boring then think again, this Doncaster cupcake business has 40 themed experiences to choose from.

Including Game of Thrones, Friends, Harry Potter and an upcoming Fornite theme based on the video game which has taken over popular culture in the last year.

Chocolate explosion cake.

Director of Cupcakes2Love, Marie Firth said: “We’re not just a cafe, we create an experience. Sometimes people cry when we hand out the food because of the feeling it gives them, we do anything to make sure people are happy.”

It’s all about details at Cupcake2Love, their themed afternoon teas are researched thoroughly to bring a smile to their customer’s faces.

The Friends theme even includes the famous trifle that character Rachel makes, they make the jelly brown to look like the gravy.

Unlike other themed event businesses you can pick any theme at any time of the year, so if you want the Nightmare Before Christmas afternoon tea in June or the Picnic afternoon tea in the Winter you can.

Creme Egg Cupcakes

You can check out the full range of their themes here.

The business originally started off in Scawsby with a shop on Winchester Way, but they moved into a premises on College Road near the Waterdale centre 2 years ago.

“We didn’t realise how busy we we’re going to be. We quickly gained contracts with suppliers including Yorkshire Wildlife Park and wedding venues in the area.

Carmel cupcake.

“Which meant we had boxes of cupcakes piling up so we were looking for somewhere bigger,” Marie continued.

Since then the business has grown ten times in size, with plans to open two more shops in the next few months, one in Birmingham and the other in Coventry.

“People travel miles just to come for an afternoon tea. Which is quite humbling even now when people say they've traveled two hours and it was worth every minute and they would do it all again.”

Chocolate cake.

But despite big plans to expand Marie is enthusiastic about Cupcakes2Love continuing the thrive in the town she grew up in.

She said: “Regardless of peoples opinions I think Doncaster has a lot going for it, you only have to go on social media to see there's a lot of negativity around it.

“We like being in the town centre and being a part of things progressing, there's a lot of negativity around so we like to be a part of the positive drive and making a difference.”

Themed afternoon tea is £25 for adults, £18 for 10 to 15-year-olds and they make a special platter for 3- 9-year-olds for £7.50.

Classic afternoon tea is £14.50 for adult’s, £10 for 10-15 year old’s and £5 for 3-9-year-old’s.

They’re open Tuesday to Saturday 10.30am - 3pm. And private parties which include hen parties, baby showers and even weddings can be booked on Monday’s and Sundays as well as after 3pm Tuesday to Saturday.





Alice in Wonderland themed afternoon tea.

Game of Thrones afternoon tea.