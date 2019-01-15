Five star-rated Doncaster takeaway is named as one of the best

A Doncaster takeaway has won the ‘Best Pizza Takeaway’ accolade in national wholesaler JJ Foodservice’s FOODit Independent Takeaway Awards 2019.

The New Edlington based takeaway first opened in 2000 and has 29 different mouth-watering pizza’s to choose from.

Award winning pizza

Owner Serkan Pekin told the Doncaster Free Press: "We are delighted to win the Independent Takeaway Award for Best Pizza Takeaway – thank you to all our loyal customers and the team at FOODit.

“We are very passionate about what we do and are proud to say that we have a five star food hygiene rating.

“If you haven’t tried us before – now’s the time!

“We recommend our margherita pizza which is actually our best-seller, or the ‘Build Your Own' – you can order online at https://www.edlington-grill.co.uk”

As well as the winners from other categories, the Oakland Terrace premises have received a framed certificate, £50 to spend on FOODit marketing, a free coffee training day with Lavazza Coffee and a gold winner stamp to add to their website.

Head of Operations at FOODit, Richard Bradshaw, said: “We want to say a massive well done to our takeaway customers who work tirelessly to serve great-tasting food, market themselves online and maintain the highest levels of service and food hygiene standards.”

All winners have a five-star Food Hygiene Rating and use the FOODit online ordering platform.

And the winners are…

Most Popular Takeaway – Rawcliffe Pizzeria, Goole

Best Curry Takeaway – Wuli Wuli, Camberwell

Most Unique Dish – Hirds Family Fisheries, Halifax (Chorizo fries with pesto mayo)

Most Highly Recommended Takeaway – The Chip Inn, Whitwell

Best Pizza Takeaway – Edlington Grill, Doncaster

Best Vegan Menu – Cedar Lebanese Restaurant, Wimbledon

Best Seafood Takeaway – Seagull Fish Bar, Birmingham

Best Noodle Takeaway – New Ruby, Belvedere

People’s Choice (existing customer) Lowford Fish Bar, Southampton

People’s Choice (new customer) The Marina Restaurant, Skegness

Winners are judged based on data from the past 12 months (December 2017-18). The 'Most Unique Dish' is judged by the FOODit Judging panel and the 'People's Choice' Awards are based on surveys conducted in December 2018.



About FOODit

London-based FOODit builds mobile-friendly, online ordering websites for restaurants and takeaways starting from just £79 + VAT. FOODit’s mission is to bring the best websites, apps and EPOS products to the top independent UK restaurants and takeaways. FOODit recently launched an online ordering App, which gives takeaways their own branded app to enable customers to order faster via a mobile device. With the support of sister company, JJ Foodservice, FOODit is growing fast. For more information, visit http://www.foodit.com/