The A630 Sheffield Road at Hill Top, near Conisborough, will be closed from today (March 5) for a number of days while local gas network Cadent fixes a leak on a large gas main.

A spokesman for Cadent said: "So that we can carry out the work safely, Sheffield Road will be closed between Old Road and Micklebring Grove.

“Traffic will be diverted via Old Road, Hilltop Road, Doncaster Road and Low Road.

“Drivers are advised to leave extra time for their journeys, especially at rush hour.

“We don’t yet know exactly how long the work will take. Every effort will be made to complete it as soon as we can. We will keep people updated. We would like to thank drivers and the local community for bearing with us.”