Frenchgate has scooped a prestigious accolade at the Loo of the Year Awards for the second year in a row.

A platinum award was given to the shopping centre for their excellent customer facilities.

Following a strict inspection by a team of judges, the facilities are assessed on a variety of aspects, including cleanliness, signage, accessibility and air quality.

Paddy Mellon, general manager at Frenchgate, said: “We are over the moon to have won this award for the facilities throughout Frenchgate, which are an essential to ensuring all our customers have a comfortable experience during their visit.

“Our cleaners take great pride in maintaining our high standards of hygiene, not just in the loos but in the entire centre, so this award is all thanks to their hard work and dedication.”

The Loo of the Year Awards encourage the highest possible standards in all ‘away from home’ washrooms for the UK and the Republic of Ireland.

For more information, visit www.frenchgateshopping.co.uk.