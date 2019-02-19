The Apothecary Urban Spa stands proudly on the Buttercross junction in Tickhill and has big plans to share even more of its prominent Grade II listed building with the public.

They are midway through extensive renovations of the Grade ll listed property to create an artisan health and wellbeing space that promises to offer yoga and fitness classes, wellness workshops and facilities for community groups to host a range of classes and events all designed to improve physical and mental health for at risk groups.

Since their inception they have celebrated a 360 approach to health and wellbeing and so recently announced their ambitions to open Urban Spa & Wellness Studio in Spring 2019.

Recognising a lack of facilities in their local community for teachers to host and students to practice yoga classes, their goal is to create a space like no other, offering members the diversity and innovation of a city based studio with specialist classes, inspiring workshops and events, alongside their growing range of boutique spa treatments, but right here on their doorstep in Doncaster.

The Apothecary Urban Spa Wellness Loft will be a centre for working out and winding down.

“Our goal is to create a unique space, that will play host to a vibrant yoga community, offering a welcome retreat for students and teachers to enjoy their practice, build relationships and care for their mental health and physical wellbeing through regular classes, community events and workshops. Just because we’re not in a city, it doesn’t mean we shouldn’t have the same access to the wealth of wellness and health classes we know are on offer. We’ve met some incredibly talented teachers, who are equally as passionate about helping people look after themselves as we are so there is no reason we shouldn’t work together to create a one stop wellbeing venue for our community,” said business owner Lindsey Jones.

“With a goal to open the studio in Spring 2019, there’s a lot of work to be done and capital to be raised.

“We have to fit out the new studio space, furnish it, hire yoga teachers and develop and then be able to offer support to our teachers, spread the word about the facilities to community groups so that as many people as possible are able to benefit from the facilities.”

Whilst the fit-out of the studio space has started, founder Lindsey recognises that to meet her looming Spring opening deadline she needs to raise funds and fast. But instead of following traditional lines of financing through the bank she has taken the bold and somewhat controversial step to crowd fund by launching a Kickstarter Campaign.

“Some incredible brands have launched using Kickstarter, from video games and clothing to smart watches including the Pebble that went on to be acquired by Fitbit.

"We know that the decision to raise funds for our project through Kickstarter is a risky one, locally it’s relatively unknown and an untapped funding source, with most business automatically approaching the bank for lending but we’re not a normal business. We pride ourselves on thinking outside the box and always offering our visitors something different so wanted to do something that allowed our clients and those people hope will directly benefit from the opening of the Loft to get involved and be rewarded for their support,” added Lindsey.

So far they have raised over £8,000 of their £15,000 target but with only four days left of their 30 day campaign time is running out for the small independent to successfully achieve their goal.

“Kickstarter is an all or nothing platform. If we are even one penny short of our goal we don’t receive the funding and all those people who have supported the campaign won’t receive their rewards”.

But whilst so far the response has been mostly positive with people applauding the innovative and collaborative approach to fundraising Lindsey has also faced online trolling.

“We have received some hurtful comments on our social media about our decision to crowd fund, with some labelling our ambition a ‘Vanity Project’. Of course, it’s hard not to be affected and upset by the comments and usually I would ignore non-constructive negativity, but on this occasion it felt important to respond.”

The theme of the criticism was that the wellness facilities would not serve the community and that the High Street faces far more pressing issues than the public needing to get behind Lindsey’s so called ‘Vanity Project’ but it could be argued that whilst on the surface

But how can people help? You can pledge any amount to their page and in return select from a number of rewards and exclusive offers. “We’re

not asking for something for nothing. We are so grateful for every donation to our cause so have come up with some pretty amazing treats to say thank you to everyone.

Their Kickstarter campaign ends on Saturday 23rd February and only if they reach the target of £15000 will they receive the money and work can progress. If they fail it means we’ll have to wait a little longer for our dose of Om, but Lindsey promises us it won’t be the end of the road.

“We’ll never give up. We’ve invested too much already to quit, it will just take a little longer to come to fruition and sadly we won’t be able to offer people the rewards. We hope that it won’t come to that and instead we’ll be celebrating with all those that pledged at our

opening night in late April.”

Visit their kickstarter page, choose your reward and pledge;

https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/theapothecary/new-urban-health-and-wellness-loft-

opening-in-tick

Or visit their Facebook page to find the link.