Cyber security company Digital X Raid thriving and helping Doncaster youth

Digital X Raid a Doncaster cyber security company is creating opportunities for local tech enthusiasts

Cybermen are taking control of Doncaster!

DigitalXRaid logo.

But, fear not Dr Who fans, this invasion is not by cyborgs, but cyber security experts.

DigitalXRaid are creating opportunities aplenty for tech enthusiasts from their Cavendish Court premises.

CEO co-owner Rick Jones from Whitley explained: “We specialise in offering industry leading cyber assurance services at government certified level to help businesses understand exposure and impact caused through cyber attacks."

They offer a range of services to UK and international clients including government-certified ethical hacking service and bespoke packages (see here).

Co-owner Scott Goodwin, from Sprotborough, said: "We partially chose Doncaster because we knew there weren't any tech hubs like this in Doncaster, but we knew it was a great base.

"As we're not a city-dependent business, it makes sense to house ourselves here and give something back to the local community."

Cyber essentials team leader Matt Morris, from Carcroft, added: "It's a local opportunity you don't often find, especially further up North, when obviously most of the jobs are in London. To find somewhere here was a great opportunity, I've really loved so far."

Full feature follow in Doncaster Free Press.

