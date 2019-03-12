Count down to opening of new multi-million pounds market 

A new, multi-million pounds market will open in North Lincolnshire this month.

Isle shoppers will be among those able to frequent St John’s Market in Scunthorpe, following its grand opening at 8am on March 22.

Over 50 traders are involved in the scheme, in the heart of the town centre.

The market, within its modern setting, will offer visitors a celebration of retail heritage from across Lincolnshire with a wide variety of stalls and locally-sourced goods from fashion, cosmetics and jewellery, to hardware and music.

Fresh produce will be available from butchers, greengrocers and fishmongers, six days a week from 8am to 5pm.

Established traders are making the move from Scunthorpe Market to the new St John’s Market and will be joined by new business ventures.

Wendy Cooper from Pandora’s Box is a new trader at St John’s Market. She said: “I’m really looking forward to working in the market, which will be a great sense of community with other traders, and constant footfall with it being open plan in the units on both levels.

“You can stroll through, sit and have a coffee, have a chat with your friends and something to eat.

“It’s definitely going to be the destination place to shop in the area.”

Richard Neilson from Bacon Charlies is moving over from Scunthorpe Market. He said:

“By moving, there is a great opportunity to reach out to new and old customers, and give everyone a better environment. We’re going to be in a more central position and I think the parking is very good and convenient.”

The Food Court on the first floor will have a large communal area for eating, drinking and socialising. It will open six days a week with opening hours extended into the evening.

Free Wi-Fi will be available in the new market, along with free public toilets.

Any potential stallholders should email newmarket@northlincs.gov.uk or for the Food Court call 07773 647296. Other stalls are also available on the first floor.

Coun Rob Waltham, leader of North Lincolnshire Council, said: “The new market is a huge investment in Scunthorpe town centre and forms part of wider regeneration plans to transform the area.”