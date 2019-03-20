Aldi, Britain’s fifth largest and fastest growing supermarket, is set to celebrate the opening of a brand new store in Armthorpe on Thursday April 25 at 8am.

Standing at 1,254 sqm of retail space, the Armthorpe store will be the fifth Aldi store in Doncaster and will be ran by store manager, Arron Bailey.

A new Aldi is opening

Exclusive offers will run throughout opening day and the first 30 customers through the door will receive a complimentary bag of fresh fruit and vegetables from Aldi’s fantastic Super 6 range.

READ MORE: VIDEO - This is what you can expect to see when the £7.6m transformed Doncaster Wool Market officially opens

The new store, which is part of Aldi’s investment in local communities across the UK, will bring a number of job opportunities to the area and offer more customers access to Aldi’s high quality, low-price products.

The retailer aims to have 1,200 stores by 2025 and is committed to improving its existing stores for its customers across the country.

The new store will offer, large chillers and freezers, dedicated to fresh, British meat products, a ‘Food to Go’ section at the front of the store, a new fixture along the back wall, showcasing Aldi’s award winning Beers, Wines and Spirits, and an exclusive section full of award-winning Health & Beauty products.

Customers can expect to find Aldi’s exclusive Specially Selected range, weekly fresh meat offers and famous Super 6 fruit and vegetables at the new store.

Aldi’s legendary Specialbuys will also be available every Thursday and Sunday, offering extraordinary value on a wide range of products, from electrical items to garden tools.

To celebrate the store opening, Arron Bailey and his team will be joined by Olympic bronze cyclist, Katy Marchant, to cut the all-important ribbon on opening morning.

READ MORE: This is when and where a new steakhouse is opening its doors in Doncaster

Store Manager, Arron Bailey, said: “We are thrilled to be opening the doors to Aldi’s fifth store in Doncaster and we can’t wait to share our everyday amazing products with even more of the South Yorkshire community. It will also be really special to have Katy Marchant join us for our grand opening, it’s not every day you meet an Olympic athlete.”

Cycling sensation, Katy Marchant, added: “I’m excited to be hosting the opening of Aldi’s new store in Armthorpe. Attending will be a fantastic way for me to thank Aldi for its endless support of Team GB, plus it will be lovely to meet the store’s first customers and talk to them about all things Olympics and healthy eating.”

The new store will be located Church Street, Armthorpe, Doncaster, DN3 3AG, and will be open:

Monday - Saturday: 8am - 10am

Sunday: 10am - 4pm