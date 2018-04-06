A £625,000 house in Doncaster with adventure play area is the most viewed in the UK

A three-bedroom farmhouse, a sprawling Weybridge mansion and a humble Kew cottage – Zoopla reveals its top 10 most viewed listings last month

From rolling country piles to one-up-one-downers in Kew, property website Zoopla reveals homes of varying shapes to meet a range of needs, all feature in March’s top 10 most viewed listings.

Leading the way is a superb five-bedroom detached house in Moss (Doncaster). The spacious new-build opens with a glass fronted entrance way which stretches the entire height of the property. In addition to luxury bathrooms and equestrian facilities, it also has its own indoor soft-adventure play area. Second on the list is a seven-bedroom turreted property in Weybridge, complete with an indoor swimming pool and gym. Also on the list is a stone-built farmhouse in Tomintoul, Aberdeenshire. With spectacular views, the property also comes with a large barn which is ripe for refurbishment.

The priciest property on the list is £30 million terraced house in Belgravia – one of London’s most sought-after locations. The lavish town house comes with six-bedroom en-suites, a lift, garage, cinema, and gym. No expense has been spared in refurbishing the property with extravagant decoration that complement its period features.

A quirkier entry to the list is a Grade II listed Georgian chapel in Norfolk – on the market for just £195,000. This unique building is a blank canvas and offers someone the opportunity to create their very own masterpiece. The designs currently in place offer 3,278 square feet of internal space, comprising four double bedrooms all with en-suite bathrooms.

A more modest sized property also makes the list; a three-bedroom cottage in Kew (London) – on the market for £1,097,000, providing beautiful accommodation over three floors and views of the Thames.