9 ideal jobs in Yorkshire if you like working with your hands

Not everyone is cut out for office life.

If you love a more practical based job, these hands-on roles currently available in Yorkshire could be just what you've been looking for.

Head Gardener, Crab and Lobster

The Crab Manor Hotel in Thirsk are recruiting for an experienced garderner to take on the management of the gardens, which inlcude three ornamental ponds, and three full-time staff.

Applicants must gave a good working and theoretical horticultural knowledge and be able to undertake a variety of gardening tasks, including pruning, mulching, leaf clearing, planting and weeding.

Sous Chef, The Cosy Club

Love working with food?

The Cosy Club are recruiting for a sous chef to help support the kitchen team at their Leeds base and ensure the service of excellen quality food to customers.

Experience in cooking and preparing dishes from fresh in high volumes is essential, as is the ability to motivate and lead a kitchen brigade in the absence of the head chef.

Framing / Gallery Assistant, Pomfret Gallery

Tasked with all aspects of picture framing, including handling large sheets of glass, cutting, joining and assembling frames, this hands-on role is suited for someone with a sharp eye for detail, good customer service skills and the ability to work to tight deadlines.

Experienced Baker, Bluebird Bakery

Passionate about baking?

Bluebird Bakery in Malton, Yorkshire's food capital, are seeking a baker with at least two year's experience in a commercial bakery who is comfortable working with sourdough and traditional long fermentation methods to join their small, friendly team.

Everything in store is baked from scratch and the team are eager to welcome someone on board with an enthusiasm for their products, who is eager to contribute ideas.

Therapist, Splendid Hospitality

The five star spa team at York's Grand Hotel & Spa are looking for an experienced beauty therapist to carry out a range of treatments, including facials, aromatherapy massage, hot stones and waxing, and ensure guests receive excellent customer service and a memorable spa experience.

Good communication skills are desired, along with experience of working in a luxury setting.

Electrician, P F Burridge & Sons Ltd

Do you hold a 17th Edition certificate and have NQV Level 3 testing and inspection experience?

P F Burridge & Sons are looking for a qualified electrician to carry out electrical condition reports with minor repairs at premises in the Leeds area.

The role promises to be varied and involves travel, so a clean current driving licence is a must.

Panel Beater / Sprayer, Car Cosmetic Solutions

If you have good attention to detail, knowledge of motor vehicle body repairs and enjoy practical work, this hands-on role could be perfect for you.

Tasked with fixing or replacing damaged body parts for all types of vehicles, candidates need to be able to use a range of tools and be reasonably fit for the role.

Cocktail Bartender, Turtle Bay

Love a good cocktail?

Turtle Bay are on the hunt for enthusiastic bartenders to join the team at their new base in Sheffield, ensuring customers recieve excellent service and great tasting drinks.

Senior Hair Stylist, TONI&GUY

TONI&GUY are recruiting for talented, artistic stylist with enthusiasm and ambition for success to join their team in York, presenting a great opportunity for experienced stylists to work with one of the most iconic hairdressing companies in the world.

Perks include fully paid, in-salon intensive training, continual career development and free access to the TONI&GUY rewards scheme.

