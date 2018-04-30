8 ideal volunteer jobs currently up for grabs in Sheffield if you love to help out

Love to lend a hand?

There volunteer positions currently up for grabs in Sheffield promise to come with the job satisfaction of knowing you’ve made a difference and helped to support a worthy cause.

Cat Room Volunteer, The Sheffield Cats Shelter

Are you a big cat lover?

Why not volunteer to care for the many kitties at The Sheffield Cats Shelter, where you’ll be tasked with general maintenance duties such as washing drying and re-filling the litter trays, cleaning and completing kitchen chores, before spending some time with the cats.

Apply here: http://www.thesheffieldcatsshelter.org/volunteer/



Volunteer Befriender, Live Inclusive

Live Inclusive are recruiting for friendly, caring volunteers with a genuine desire to help older and disabled people to join their team in Rotherham, in an effort to reduce loneliness.

Volunteers are wanted to spare a few hours per week to visit people in their homes, attend groups, or simply go for a coffee.

It promises to be a rewarding role which can make a he difference to someone’s life.

Apply here: indeed.co.uk



Mill Guide, Stainsby Mill

Tasked with providing a warm welcome to visitors at Stainsby Mill, this role is ideally suited for enthusiastic individuals who enjoy meeting people from all walks of life and working as part of a team.

A willingness to learn and embrace new experiences is desirable and suitable training will be provided.

Apply here: myvolunteering.nationaltrust.org.uk



Books and Entertainment Volunteer, British Heart Foundation

Perfect for self-confessed bookworms, this volunteer role will allow you to share your literary enthusiasm in conversation with fellow book-loving customers, as well as assisting with pricing, organising displays of books, DVDs, CDs and vinyl in store.

As a thank you for your voluntary efforts, you can enjoy a discount of 25 per cent off any of the donated stock.

Apply here: indeed.co.uk



Wild At Heart Volunteers, Sheffield and Rotherham Wildlife Trust

Sheffield and Rotherham Wildlife Trust have a range of volunteer roles you can get involved with, from spending the day doing some practical conservation work, to helping organise environmental education events, there’s plenty of opportunity to lend a hand.

Apply here: wildsheffield.com



Fashion Assistant, Learn to Re-create Limited

Do you have a passion for fashion?

This assistant role will allow you to get involved with supporting designers and tutors in a range of sewing and administration tasks.

In the role you’ll gain plenty of design skills, learn new sewing and garment making techniques, make plenty of contacts, and have the opportunity to attend fashion events and exhibitions.

Apply here: sheffieldvolunteering.com



Lunch Club Volunteer, Mencap

Volunteers are required from 10am to 3pm on Thursday’s at Mencap’s shared house in Sheffield to assist in supporting individuals with a learning disability by preparing healthy home cooked meals for their enjoyment.

You don’t need to be an expert in the kitchen, just to offer your time and support.

Apply here: indeed.co.uk



Basketball Volunteer, Global Community Basketball

Are you a sports enthusiast?

Global Community Basketball are seeking enthusiastic volunteers to play basketball and create a supportive environment for asylum seekers for a few hours on Saturday.

You don’t need to be highly skilled or experience, but a friendly manner and willingness to get involved in the game is a must.

Apply here: sheffieldvolunteering.com