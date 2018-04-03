8 ideal jobs currently available in Sheffield if you like working with your hands

An office environment isn't everyone's idea of a dream job.

If you have a preference for practical based work which is more hands-on, one of these current Sheffield jobs could be the perfect role for you.

Cocktail Bartender, Turtle Bay

Love a good cocktail?

Turtle Bay are on the hunt for enthusiastic cocktail bartenders to join their team at their new Sheffield store, ensuring customers receive excellent service and great tasting drinks.

Apply here: reed.co.uk



Patisserie Chef, Berkley Scott

If you have a passion for pastry and a keen eye for detail, this role is is an exciting opportunity to work in a busy independent Oriental restaurant and bar, producing and continually updating an innovative patisserie menu.

Experience with French patisserie is a must, along with an interest in Oriental cuisine.

Apply here: caterer.com



Sports Massage Therapist, Meadowhead PhysiotheraphyLtd

Perfect for a sports massage therapist to progress their career in a private practice, this role promises plenty of room for professional development and a fun team environment to work in.

Apply here: indeed.co.uk



Landscape Gardener, SPA Landscaping Ltd

Ideal for those who enjoy working with their hands and being outdoors, this role offers a great opportunity to enhance your landscaping knowledge and work as part of a friendly team.

Apply here: indeed.co.uk



Barista, Veeno

Do you have bar experience and a good knowledge of wine?

If you enjoy working in a busy, hands-on role and have a passion for delivering quality customer service, this part-time barista role ensures plenty of variety and a chance to learn new skills on a daily basis.

Apply here: indeed.co.uk



Bench Joiner, Fernwood Joinery Ltd

If you're looking for a physical role and have experience of using fixed and portable woodworking machinery, this role with Fernwood Joinery offers an excellent opportunity to kickstart your joinery career.

Apply here: indeed.co.uk



Dog Groomer, Pets At Home

Love working with animals?

Pets At Home are recruiting for an experienced dog groomer to take on all aspects of pet grooming on a daily basis, alongside assisting with salon maintenance and the training and development of other salon colleagues.

Apply here: indeed.co.uk



Vehicle Paint Sprayer, OC Motor Repairs Ltd

Tasked with preparing vehicles to be painted, mixing and matching paint, applying primer and finishing coats and touching up paintwork, this is a hands-on role that requires the ability to work under pressure and co-operate in a team environment.

A minium of one year's experience in the profession is required, along with the ability to complete work to a set time frame.

Apply here: indeed.co.uk