7 tasty jobs on offer in Sheffield for foodie fans

Want to work in the food and drink industry?

These tasty jobs currently on offer in Sheffield are ideal for foodie fans.

Kitchen Manager / Chef, Bessie's Cafe & Bistro

Are you a passionate, skilled and creative chef?

This role at Bessie's cafe & Bistro offers a great opportunity to develop you culinary skills and cook up exciting modern daytime and evening menus with food from around the world.

It's an ideal role for an ambitious young chef looking to take the next step in their career.

Apply here: indeed.co.uk



Sous Chef, Hilton Sheffield

Working closely with the executive chef to manage all aspects of the kitchen, including operational, quality and administrative functions, this role requires excellent planning and organisation skills, along with a creative flair approach to the production of food.

Previous experience in a similar role is advantageous, as well as a knowledge of current food trends.

Apply here: caterer.com



Food Product Development Technologist, Delicious Alchemy

Tasked with developing great tasting gluten and dairy free products, this is a creative role which will allow you to craft new recipes and product ideas from concept to launch.

Two year's bakery or food development experience is essential, and the ideal candidate will have an in-depth knowledge of the gluten free market and be able to work well under pressure.

Apply here: simplyhired.co.uk



Head Chef, Exectec Solutions

Are you a strong leader with a flair for creativity?

A renowned Gastro pub in central Sheffield is recruiting for an experienced head chef with excellent culinary skills and innovative menu ideas to lead their kitchen and push its reputation to new heights.

Rosette experience and a background in fresh food is required for the role.

Apply here: caterer.com



Assistant Manager, Coal Grill and Bar

Ideally suited for someone who is passionate about food and enjoys the buzz of working in a fast-paced environment, this assistant management role requires excellent communication and leadership skills, and a successful background in a similar position.

Training will be providing at all levels, offering a great opportunity for career development.

Apply here: indeed.co.uk



Nutritionist, Performing Production

A great opportunity aspiring nutritionists to gain valuable industry experience, this intern role involves assisting in the preparation of food as part of a cooking and gardening workshop.

The varied role involves creating, delivering and evaluating a range of food-based initiatives to encourage healthy lifestyles, developing and analysing menus, and providing specialist advice on healthy eating.

The ability to work independently is a must, along with a degree in nutrition or dietetics.

Apply here: simplyhired.co.uk



Chef / Kitchen Team, Handmade Burger Co.

Passionate about food?

Handmade Burger Co. are on the hunt for team members who are enthusiastic about working with the finest quality ingredients to create fresh and tasty food, and are keen to deliver a high level of service to customers.

Perks include staff meals while on shift and the opportunity for career progression, training and continuous development.

Apply here: leisurejobs.com