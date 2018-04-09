7 ideal jobs currently on offer in Sheffield if you want to work in fashion

Find your perfect fit on the career ladder with these exciting job roles currently on offer in Sheffield - ideal for those who want to make a move into the fashion industry.

Fashion Model, Tray Limited

Keen to pursue a job as a fashion model?

This is a great opportunity to kickstart your career and get some experience working as a model and background actor for new season catalogues, television commericals, catwalk and film.

No previous experience is required for the role, and it's suitable for all ages and sizes.

Apply here: indeed.co.uk



Ladieswear Commercial Manager, Zara

Taking responsibility for promoting new product lines, creating eye-catching visual ideas for the store, planning commercial activity and training the commercial team, among others, this is a busy and varied role that will suit someone passionate about fashion who works well under pressure.

Previous fashion retail experience is required, as well as the ability to think creatively.

Apply here: adzuna.co.uk



Fully Qualified Tailor / Seamstress, A Better Fit Ltd

If you're seeking a practical, hands-on role in the fashion field, this job opportunity with a professional clothing and furnishing alterations and repairs business in Sheffield will allow you to out your tailoring skills to this test in what promises to be a busy position.

Apply here: indeed.co.uk



Sales Consultant, Next

As the second largest fashion retailer in the UK, this is a fantastic opportunity to work for a leading global brand and enjoy a role which offers plenty of room for development.

Responsible for providing fast and friendly service to customers, candidates must be good communicators, enjoy working with people and be both knowledgeable and passionate about the Next brand.

Benefits include a bonus scheme, uniform allowance and a range of corporate perks.

Apply here: uk.fashionjobs.com



Merchandiser, Michael Page Fashion

Working for a well established retail brand, this role involves planning and buying new ranges of products, managing stock and budgeting for the brand.

The ideal candidate will have previous merchandising experience, have freat analaytic and IT skills, be highly organised and work effectively as part of a team.

Perks include a clear route for career progression and an excellent training programme.

Apply here: drapersjobs.com



Sewing Machinist, Jark PLC

Are you a skilled sewing machinist?

This permanent, full-time role will allow you to enhance your skills with a busy clothing manufacturer and is ideally suited for creative individuals with a passion for fashion.

The role is based a short commute from Sheffield in Rotherham, so the ability to commute is required.

Apply here: sheffield-jobs.co.uk



Design Admin Assistant, Sports Direct International

Ideal for fashion graduates or those looking to make their first move into the fashion industry, this position involves working alongside and supporting the design team, assisting with preparing photography samples and communicating with suppliers to build up good working relationships.

A keen interest in fashion and sportswear is a must, along with the ability to work well as part of a team.

Apply here: reed.co.uk