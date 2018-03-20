7 ideal jobs currently on offer in Sheffield if you want to work in arts and entertainment

Eager to pursue a career where your creative side can run free? These opportunities currently available in Sheffield could be the perfect step into the arts and entertainment industry.

Fairies, goblins and enchanting woodland creatures, Tropical Butterfly House, Wildlife and Falconry Centre

Channel your inner mythical creature and let your imagination run wild with this fun and entertaining role which is perfect for budding actors.

From fairies and goblins, to enchanting woodland creatures, Sheffield's Tropical Butterfly House is seeking talented drama enthusiasts to entertain visitors during their popular Enchanted Fairy Forest event, running from 26 May to 3 June 2018.

Apply here: indeed.co.uk



Animation Editor, Finger Industries Ltd

Do you have a strong background in editing and animation?

Finger Insustries Ltd are seeking an editor to work on a brand new 19x5" children's TV show, taking responsibility for all edits and post production.

The ideal candidate will have a keen eye for detail and be highly organised.

Apply here: indeed.co.uk



Drama Teacher, Razzamataz Theatre School

Razzamataz Theatre School are seeking a talented individual with knowledge, skills and expertise of the drama industry to deliver drama classes to youngsters aged between six and eight years.

Perks include the opportunity to work at an award-winning theatre school in a creative environment.

Apply here: artsjobs.org.uk



Children's character performer and entertainer, Playmania Sheffield

Do you love performing and working with children?

Playmania Sheffield are seeking confident and enthusiastic individuals to join their party host team and bring an array of characters to life for children's events.

From Spiderman to Peppa Pig, it's a chance to throw yourself into a fun role.

Apply here: indeed.co.uk



Music Teacher, United Learning

Pour your passion for music into this rewarding teaching role, where you'll have the chance to become part of one of the largest groups of academies in the country, delivering an exciting and varied programme across Key Stages 3 and 4.

Apply here: indeed.co.uk



Bollywood Dance Teacher / Choreographer, Bollywood Magic

If you love to dance and have the ability to choreograph fun and entertaining routines, this could be the perfect role for you.

Experience of dancing to Bollywood music and teaching dance is required.

Apply here: indeed.co.uk



Actor / Actress, Mockumentary Short Film

Keen to make a break into acting?

This is a great opportunity to star in a mokumentary style film, which will be entered into festivals and all starring actors will receive and IMDB credit.

Two actresses and four actors are required for the various film roles.

Apply here: starnow.com