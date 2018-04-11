7 dream jobs currently on offer in Yorkshire for animal lovers

Are you a big animal lover?

Follow a career you're passionate about with one of these jobs currently on offer around Yorkshire, which are ideal for animal enthusiasts.

Animal Care Associate, Covance

If you're looking for a role that involves daily interation with animals, this role offers a great opportunity to work with a variety of different species and provide the animals with the highest level of care.

The role comes with plenty of chance for progression and professional development - ideal for individuals keen to kick-start their career in the field.

Apply here: job-openings.monster.co.uk



Small Animal Veterinary Surgeon, Alma Veterinary Surgery

Alma Veterinary Surgery are on the hun for a caring, enthusiastic and friendly individual to join their practice in Scarborough to perfrom first opinion consultations and surgery on small animals, with occosional off-site visits.

Previous veterinary experience is an advantage, although they also welcome graduates or those returning from a career break for the role.

Apply here: indeed.co.uk



Pet Stylist, Animal Recruiter

Have an eye for style?

A friendly dog parlour in Doncaster are recruiting for an individual keen to start their career in the dog grooming industry, with full training provided for the successful candidate.

Requirements include great attention to detail, excellent communication schools and a love of animals.

Apply here: indeed.co.uk



Milker / General Farm Worker, Farm Solutions

Ideal for those who want a job that is very hands-on, this role involves milking and managing cows, and assisting with the herdsperson with general duties on a North Yorkshire farm.

One year's milking experience is required for the position.

Apply here: indeed.co.uk



Part-time Dog Walker, Lisa's Animal Outings

Want a job that allows you to spend time outdoors?

Lisa's Animal Outings are looking for a part-time dog worker to cover Gowdall, Hensall, Eggborough and Whitley, for approximately five hours per week.

A love of dogs is essential, along with your own vehicle that you are prepared to put muddy paws in.

Apply here: indeed.co.uk



Animal Nutritional Advisor, Millies Wolfheart

Working for one of the UK's most reputable dog and cat food producers, this role involves providing nutrition advice to animal owners in the UK whose pets have specific dietary requirements, illnesses, or allergies.

Perks include the opportunity to attend dog shows across the UK, and the chance to develop and launch new products.

Apply here: job-openings.monster.co.uk



Dog Groomer, Pets At Home

Taking responsibility for all aspects of pet grooming, this is a fast-paced, hands-on role that will involve working with a range of different breeds.

In-house training courses are offered to the successful candidate to enhance their skilset, and other benefits include an extra days holiday for your birthday or when you become a new pet parent.

Apply here: totaljobs.com