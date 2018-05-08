6 ideal jobs currently up for grabs in Sheffield for outdoor enthusiasts

Tired of being stuck in an office?

These varied outdoor roles currently on offer in and around Sheffield promise to keep you active and come with the added benefit of plenty of fresh air.

Experienced Gardener, Talent Finder

Are you happy to work in all weather conditions?

This Hillsborough based role in north-west Sheffield involves mowing and trimming lawns, pruning shrubs, laying turf and weeding flower beds, ensuring plenty of time spent outdoors.

The ideal candidate will be knowledgeable and experienced in gardening, and ideally have an NVQ Level 1 or 2 in horticulture.

Apply here: totaljobs.com



Event Manager, Demon Wheelers

Are you highly organised and able to lead with enthusiasm?

Demon Wheelers are recruiting for an event manager to organise and run multiple events per week, from motorised activities, to inflatables and team building activities.

Previous experience in a hands on events role is required, along with a willingness to travel and work long hours.

Apply here: indeed.co.uk



General Construction Operative and Ground Worker Apprentice, Corey Paving Ltd

This apprentice role offers an excellent opportunity for budding general construction ground workers to gain valuable experience in the field, and develop their knowledge and skills.

The hands-on role is very practical so a good level of fitness is required and a love of working outdoors is a must.

Apply here: indeed.co.uk



Activity Leader, Kingswood

If you're keen to get involved in an array of outdoor pursuits, this seasonal summer role could be just the ticket.

Activity leaders and instructors are wanted throughout May, June and July, to lead a range of activities including abseiling, caving, zip wire, high ropes and quad biking, among others, leaving no time to be bored.

Apply here: reed.co.uk



Dog Walker, Rural Dog Walker

Want a job that doesn't keep you cooped up indoors?

This part-time dog walking position will allow you to spend up to 20 hours per week outdoors, covering areas which include Rotherham and Doncaster, allowing you to be active and enjoy plenty of fresh air.

Experience with dogs is essential, and the successful candidate will need to be organised and an excellent time keeper.

Apply here: indeed.co.uk



Landscape Operative, SPA Landscaping Ltd

Tasked with a variety of aspects of landscaping, from maintenance to installation and improvements, this role provides an ideal opportunity for an ambitious and hard-working individual to build their landscape knowledge and kickstart their career in the trade.

Apply here: indeed.co.uk