5,000 jobs up for grabs at supermarket giant this Christmas

Waitrose & Partners – which has a branch in Sheffield – is recruiting over 5,000 people for temporary roles across the country this Christmas to help with increased demand over the busy festive period.

The full-time and part-time positions cover a variety of roles throughout the business, including supermarket assistants, food service assistants and customer delivery drivers.

Jobs up for grabs

Roles will be filled throughout November and December in the run up to Christmas.

In addition to the 5,000 roles, a further 3,000 will be filled by those who have worked for the retailer previously with many being university students home for the Christmas holidays.

Jo Walmsley, personnel director at Waitrose & Partners, said: "Christmas is our busiest time of the year. We’re looking for people who can help us deliver the fantastic service our customers know and love us for. We look forward to welcoming people into our team across the country.”

Those interested in applying can check www.jlpjobs.com throughout the run-up to Christmas to see the advertised vacancies on offer.