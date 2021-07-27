The Mayor of South Yorkshire, Dan Jarvis has announced plans to cut up to 25 per ceny off the price of bus and tram tickets this summer.

The discount will apply from August 2 to all adult TravelMaster tickets, including the new Flexi-5 pass. It will run for eight weeks until September 27.

Mr Jarvis said: “I’m really pleased to be able to announce this significant discount on bus and tram tickets.

Dan Jarvis

“The South Yorkshire leaders and I have already made journeys much cheaper for 21 and under with our Zoom passes, now it’s time for everyone else to enjoy cheaper bus and tram tickets.

“I hope everyone takes advantage of this discount over the summer, whether that’s to get to work, see family and friends or to visit some of the fantastic sights that South Yorkshire has to offer.”

This 25 per cent discount equates to around £4 off weekly tickets and £16 off 4-weekly tickets.

He continued: “We’re investing millions in building a world-class public transport network here in South Yorkshire, and we’re also investing in getting people to use it.

“A well-used public transport network is key to getting us out of our cars, which in turn will help us build a greener and healthier South Yorkshire.

“This has been a tough time for all of us, I hope this discount makes everyone’s lives that bit easier and gets us back on our buses and trams.”