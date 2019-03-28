Bus, train and tram passengers in South Yorkshire will soon be able to buy their travel tickets online

Bus, train and tram passengers will soon be able to buy their travel tickets at a time to suit them, thanks to the introduction of a new online buying service.

To purchase a ticket a customer will simply visit sytravelmaster.com, register their existing smartcard, select their product and pay with a major debit or credit card.

TravelMaster’s eCommerce platform will allow customers to buy one, seven and 28 day tickets that are valid on all buses, trams and trains throughout South Yorkshire online through theTravelMaster website.

Customers will also be able to purchase First South Yorkshire Tickets through the site.

The new system means that customers will be able to buy their transport tickets at their own convenience anywhere that they can access the internet without having to worry about having the correct change on board, or having to go out of their way to find somewhere that sells the ticket they need.

Matt Smallwood, General Manager of TravelMaster, said “We know this is something our customers have wanted for a long time, so I am delighted that we are able to offer this innovative eCommerce system for them.

“We’re hopeful that as the system is enhanced with more places to collect purchased products added throughout the year, and as more people buy their tickets off-vehicle, we will also contribute to increased punctuality through reducing delays that can be caused by tickets being bought on board”.

From Sunday April 7, customers can buy TravelMaster full price products, First South Yorkshire full price Products; TravelMaster and First Under-18 Products, for holders of MegaTravel and Student 16-18 Passes, will also be available.