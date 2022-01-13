Bus services cancelled across Doncaster due to the increasing number of Covid staff absences

First South Yorkshire reported today that is was experiencing disruption across the network due to higher-than-normal level absence.

A spokesman said: “We’ve had to suspend some services in the Doncaster area.

"Please check the website for journeys that are affected. We’re sorry for any disruption.”

A number of services are affected