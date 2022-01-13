Bus services cancelled across Doncaster due to the increasing number of Covid staff absences
A number of bus services in Doncaster have been suspended due to the number of staff who have Covid or who are isolating because of it.
Thursday, 13th January 2022, 10:15 am
First South Yorkshire reported today that is was experiencing disruption across the network due to higher-than-normal level absence.
A spokesman said: “We’ve had to suspend some services in the Doncaster area.
"Please check the website for journeys that are affected. We’re sorry for any disruption.”
To find out which services are affected and for more up-to-date information visit https://www.firstbus.co.uk/doncaster/plan-journey/timetables/suspended-journeys