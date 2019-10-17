Bus involved in crash near Doncaster school

A bus was involved in a crash close to a Doncaster school this morning.

By Claire Lewis
Thursday, 17th October 2019, 08:47 am
Updated Thursday, 17th October 2019, 08:48 am

The number 19 Stagecoach bus was involved in a crash with a car – believed to be a Mercedes – close to Ridgewood School, Scawsby.

CRIME: Police probe continues after woman is seriously injured in attack in Doncaster

An eye witness said the collision was close to the junction with Rosedale Road and he saw two police cars and an ambulance at the scene.

A bus was involved in a collision with a car in Doncaster this morning

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

POLICE: Road worker in near miss with car during police chase in Sheffield

READ MORE: Bus driver recovering after stabbing in Sheffield

More to follow.