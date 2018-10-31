Bus cancelled after driver pelted with eggs in South Yorkshire

A bus driver was pelted with eggs by children this evening in South Yorkshire, leading to the service being cancelled.

Stagecoach Yorkshire said the culprits also threw eggs into the vehicle in Barnsley.

A Stagecoach bus

The operator tweeted to say the 6.57pm number 67 service from Hoyland to Barnsley had been cancelled as a result. It apologised for any inconvenience.

No other services are understood to be affected.

The incident came after police in Sheffield today praised the majority of residents for embracing the fun side of Halloween without resorting to the antisocial behaviour often associated with the festival.